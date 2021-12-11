Police: 3 hospitalized after shooting in Colerain Twp.

COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Police are asking the public's help in identifying a person of interest in a triple shooting in Colerain Township Friday night.

Officers responded to reports of a shooting at Airy Pony Keg on Colerain Avenue after 8 p.m. Colerain Police Chaplain Jim Love said three people were shot following an altercation between a customer and a man who came out of a bus traveling from a funeral.

All three people were alive when taken to the hospital. There was no word on the severity of their injuries.

Police are searching for one person of interest, shown below.

Provided by Colerain Township Police

WCPO has a crew at the scene and will provide more information when available.

