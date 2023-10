COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio — One person is dead after their car rolled over along I-275 early Saturday morning, Colerain police said.

Police said a person was driving on I-275 near Ronald Reagan Highway just after 5 a.m. when their car rolled over into the median.

That person, who's identity hasn't been revealed, died due to the crash, police said.

No other vehicles were involved, and police said they're investigating why the person crashed.