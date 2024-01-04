Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsHamilton CountyColerain Township

Actions

Police investigating after teacher, student hospitalized following altercation at Colerain High School

colerain high school
WCPO
colerain high school
Posted at 6:54 PM, Jan 04, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-04 18:56:05-05

COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A teacher and student at Colerain High School were taken to the hospital after an altercation Thursday afternoon.

Northwest Local School District confirmed both a teacher and student were hospitalized following an "incident" at the school. Their conditions are unknown at this time.

Colerain police said they are investigating an altercation between a teacher and a student.

WCPO will update this story with more information when it is available.

Watch Live:

WCPO 9 NEWS at 7PM

More local news:
Mixologist Molly Wellmann to host cocktail series at Arnold's Bar and Grill Oxford PD facing two external investigations after use of force New study claims permitless carry didn't increase gun violence, but hold on

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Find WCPO 9 everywhere you stream.