Police investigating after teacher, student hospitalized following altercation at Colerain High School

COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A teacher and student at Colerain High School were taken to the hospital after an altercation Thursday afternoon.

Northwest Local School District confirmed both a teacher and student were hospitalized following an "incident" at the school. Their conditions are unknown at this time.

Colerain police said they are investigating an altercation between a teacher and a student.

WCPO will update this story with more information when it is available.