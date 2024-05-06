Police: Human remains found inside a home in Colerain Township

COLERAIN TWP, Ohio — Human remains were discovered at a home in Hamilton County Friday afternoon, according to Colerain Township Police Department.

The remains were found in the 2900 block of Greenbrook Lane at approximately 4:45 p.m.

The coroner has not yet identified the deceased.

According to a 911 call, people were cleaning out the house when they found the remains inside. The person who spoke with dispatch told them there was a lot of trash in the house and that the body was "buried under the piles of garbage."

The 911 caller also told the police that it was a man's body found.

The Hamilton County auditor's office shows that between 1994 and March 27, the home was owned by the same man. However, auction records show the home was foreclosed on and sold to a 3rd party bidder in a sheriff's auction the morning of March 27.

