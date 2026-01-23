Police: 37-year-old man dies after being stabbed in Colerain

COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A 37-year-old man is dead after he was stabbed in Colerain Township late Wednesday night, according to Colerain police.

Colerain police said officers were dispatched at around 11:57 p.m. on Jan. 27 after reports of trouble in the parking lot of the Prime at White Oak on Nandale Drive.

When officers arrived, they found a man with stab wounds to his torso, police said. The man was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where he later died from his injuries.

The Hamilton County Coroner's Office identified him as Christopher Tanner, and reported he died on Jan. 22.

Police did not release any information about a potential suspect.

The homicide is still under investigation by the Colerain police. Anyone with information can reach out to Sgt. Mike Stockmeier at 513.321.COPS.