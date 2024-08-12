Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsHamilton CountyColerain Township

Actions

Police: Double shooting at sports bar in Colerain Township

Double shooting
Adam Schrand | WCPO
Two people were shot at 629 bar in Colerain Township early Sunday morning, police said.
Double shooting
Posted
and last updated

COLERAIN TWP., Ohio — Two people were shot at a sports bar in Colerain Township early Sunday morning, Colerain Police Department said in a press release.

The shooting happened at approximately 2:30 a.m. in the parking lot at 629 Bar on Pippin Road.

Colerain PD said "A dispute occurred in the parking lot between subjects" and someone fired a gun.

According to the release, when police showed up, no victims were on the scene.

Police said two adults eventually showed up at Mercy West Hospital, separately, with injuries.

One person was taken from Mercy West to UC Medical Center for treatment, police said.

Both victims had non-life-threatening injuries.

Police have not released any information about possible suspects.

If you have any information about the shooting, call Colerain Police at 513-321-COPS.

Watch Live:

WCPO 9 News at Noon

More local news:
Jury finds manager who fired shots during deadly 2023 vape shop burglary guilty ATF leaders in Cincinnati to discuss violent crime prevention efforts Indian Hill football program adds strength under veteran coach John Rodenberg

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Serving our community for 75 years! Click here to watch.