Police: Double shooting at sports bar in Colerain Township

COLERAIN TWP., Ohio — Two people were shot at a sports bar in Colerain Township early Sunday morning, Colerain Police Department said in a press release.

The shooting happened at approximately 2:30 a.m. in the parking lot at 629 Bar on Pippin Road.

Colerain PD said "A dispute occurred in the parking lot between subjects" and someone fired a gun.

According to the release, when police showed up, no victims were on the scene.

Police said two adults eventually showed up at Mercy West Hospital, separately, with injuries.

One person was taken from Mercy West to UC Medical Center for treatment, police said.

Both victims had non-life-threatening injuries.

Police have not released any information about possible suspects.

If you have any information about the shooting, call Colerain Police at 513-321-COPS.