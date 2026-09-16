Police: 17-year-old dies after crash involving motorized bike in Colerain Township

COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A 17-year-old has died after he was injured in a crash Monday involving a motorbike in Colerain Township, the Colerain Township Police Department said.

Police said officers were dispatched Monday at 8:40 p.m. to the intersection of Harrison Avenue and Creekview Drive for a reported crash with injuries.

When they arrived, they found the teen, who was operating a motorized bicycle, suffering from critical injuries after he was struck by another driver. The driver of the other vehicle remained on scene.

The teen was transported to UC Medical Center, where he died due to his injuries Tuesday, police said. The Hamilton County Coroner's Office identified the 17-year-old as Langdon Udry.

The investigation into the crash is still ongoing by Colerain police's Traffic Safety Unit.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact the Traffic Safety Unit at 513-321-2677.