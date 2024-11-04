Police: 15-year-old arrested for showing gun during altercation that put Northwest High on lockdown

COLERAIN TWP., Ohio — A 15-year-old boy has been arrested and charged after he allegedly tried to start a fight — during which he brandished a gun — that caused Northwest High School to go on lockdown, according to Colerain police.

The incident happened on October 30, and Northwest High School announced it would be closed the following day, October 31, out of an abundance of caution. The school district said the lockdown happened after "two unknown individuals off campus approached and confronted a NWHS student during dismissal. The two individuals fled the area. A weapon was recovered off campus after the incident."

According to Colerain police on Monday, that weapon was a gun found in a nearby neighborhood.

Police said a 15-year-old boy and one other person tried to start a fight with a Northwest High student. During the incident, police said the 15-year-old boy "brandished a firearm" before they ran from the area.

That teen is not a student at Northwest High School, police said. He was arrested on November 1 and is charged with aggravated menacing, receiving stolen property, carrying concealed weapon and illegal conveyance or possession of a deadly weapon.

The 15-year-old has been taken to the Hamilton County Juvenile Court Youth Center; police said their investigation into the second suspect involved is still active.

Northwest Local School District said on social media on Oct. 30 that reports of suspicious people in the area prompted a full lockdown at Northwest High School. Pleasant Run Elementary and Pleasant Run Middle School were also put on lockdown due to their proximity to Northwest High School.

The lockdowns at Pleasant Run Elementary and Middle School were then lifted around 3:10 p.m. While classes were dismissed for the day at Northwest High School, the district said students who were on campus for after-school activities were ushered into the building and a controlled dismissal took place.

In a letter to parents, Northwest High Principal Alex Shrewsberry said he understands the lockdown "caused great concern among our school community, and we want to take every measure possible to ensure that our students and staff feel safe and supported when they return to school."

"We understand that the closure of the school tomorrow can be disruptive, and we sincerely apologize for any inconvenience this may cause to our students and their families. However, we believe that this precautionary measure is essential in providing a supportive learning environment for our students as they return on Friday, November 1, 2024," said Shrewsberry.