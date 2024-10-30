District: Northwest High School, Pleasant Run Middle and Elementary on lockdown

COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Northwest High School is currently on lockdown, Northwest Local School District said on social media Wednesday afternoon.

While classes are dismissed for the day, NLSD said students who were on campus for after-school activities have been issued into the building. Pleasant Run Elementary and Pleasant Run Middle School were also placed on lockdown due to proximity to the school.

Though the district did not say why the lockdown is in place, officials told us there is no immediate threat to student safety at this time.

We have a crew heading to the scene and will update this story with more information when it is available.