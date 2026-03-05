Police: 1 hospitalized, 1 in custody after stabbing in Colerain Township

COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio — One man is in custody after police said he entered another man's home, stabbed him and hit him several times with a shovel in Colerain Township Thursday morning.

Colerain Township police said officers were sent to the 10200 block of Crestland Court at around 10:40 a.m. Thursday for a reported stabbing. When they arrived, they found a man inside his home with multiple stab wounds. That man was taken to UC Medical Center.

While officers were setting up a perimeter, police said a man matching the suspect's description was seen running from the area. Officers pursued and detained the man, later identified as 28-year-old Ishmeal Mayfield.

After an investigation, detectives determined that Mayfield entered the man's home uninvited, stabbed him "multiple times" and struck him with a shovel "several times." Mayfield is charged with felonious assault and aggravated burglary. He was taken to the Hamilton County Justice Center.

The department's Criminal Investigative Unit is still investigating the case. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 513-321-2677.