PD: 16-year-old arrested for shooting, killing 15-year-old in Colerain Township

COLERAIN TWP., Ohio — A 16-year-old boy has been arrested for shooting and killing a 15-year-old boy in Colerain Township on Sunday night, the Colerain Township Police Department said.

The coroner has identified the teenager as Demarian Palmisano.

The shooting happened at approximately 9 p.m. in the 3000 block of Laverne Drive.

Sam Harasimowicz | WCPO A 15-year-old boy who was shot in Colerain Township on Sunday night has died, the Colerain Township Police Department said.

Palmisano was taken to the University of Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center with serious injuries, police said.

Police said a 16-year-old boy was arrested for reckless homicide during "a subsequent investigation." The teenager was taken to the Hamilton County Juvenile Detention Facility.

It is unclear what led up to the shooting.

No other injuries have been reported at this time.

Police said people involved with the shooting are "cooperating with the investigation."

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Colerain Police at 513-321-COPS.