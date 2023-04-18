Parents charged with murder in death of 4-month-old, Hamilton County Prosecutor's Office says

COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A couple has been charged with murder after the Hamilton County Prosecutor's Office said they did not provide for their baby after a home birth, causing her death.

Court documents claim Goldeci Peterson and Jessica Ransom "recklessly abused" their child between the time she was born and when she died at 4 months old. The prosecutor's office said it is believed the child was starved, weighing only 5.9 pounds at the time of her death in December 2022.

Peterson and Ransom are each charged with murder, two counts of endangering children and one count of involuntary manslaughter.

The prosecutor's office said the Colerain Township Police Department is the investigating agency.

READ MORE

Police: Teen shot, killed outside Colerain Township convenience store

19-year-old charged with felonious assault after driving into cruiser during stop in Colerain Township

Cincinnati man charged with sex trafficking after 2 missing teens recovered from his home