At least 1 person dead following incident outside Colerain Township convenience store

COLERAIN TWP., Ohio — At least one person is dead following an incident at a convenience store in Colerain Township.

Police responded to the Pit Stop at the intersection of Pippin and Galbraith roads shortly after 4 p.m.

James Love, the public information officer for Colerain police, said there was a "situation on Pippin Road," and police are investigating.

WCPO crews on scene saw a body covered in a sheet laying on the ground next to the passenger side of a black vehicle.

Police have not said how this person has died.

WCPO's crew has also seen a large crowd of spectators, many who are emotional, at the scene.

Multiple police departments have been dispatched to the scene, including Colerain, Green Township and Cincinnati police.

Pippin Road has been shut down at the intersection due to the incident.

Emily Gibney

This is a developing story and WCPO will update when more information is available.

