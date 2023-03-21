19-year-old charged with felonious assault after driving into cruiser during stop in Colerain Township

COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio — One man has been charged with felonious assault after the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office said he drove into a cruiser as deputies attempted to stop him Monday afternoon.

The sheriff's office said 19-year-old Marcus Johnson of Forest Park was driving a 2020 Chevy Malibu at the intersection of Colerain Avenue and Banning Road when deputies with the HCSO's Organized Crime Section tried to stop him. As the first deputy arrived, officials said Johnson accelerated into the cruiser. He then put the car in reverse and hit the Honda Accord behind him.

After more deputies arrived at the scene, Johnson was taken into custody.

Officials said the deputy and his K9 were not injured in the crash. The driver of the Accord was treated at the scene.

Johnson said seven outstanding warrants, the sheriff's office said. A loaded handgun, cocaine and fentanyl were found in his possession.

The sheriff's office said Johnson has been charged with three counts of felonious assault, drug possession, drug trafficking and weapons under disability following the arrest. He is at the Hamilton County Justice Center where he awaits arraignment.

