One person shot in parking lot fight at IHOP

Adam Schrand/WCPO
COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio — One person is in the hospital after a fight at an IHOP escalated into a shooting.

Sgt. Zach Meyer said that police believe a fight that broke out in the parking lot of the IHOP on Colerain Ave. in Colerain Township turned into a shooting that injured one person.

When police arrived at the scene, the victim was in serious condition inside the restaurant. They were taken to the hospital and are in surgery.

At this time, there is no suspect or vehicle description, though they are believed to have driven off after the shooting.

This is an active investigation. WCPO will update as new details come in.

