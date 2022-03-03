Mother accused of abandoning son in Colerain now in Hamilton County jail

CINCINNATI — Heather Adkins, the mother accused of abandoning her son in Colerain Township last month, was moved to Hamilton County Jail on Wednesday, March 2 and is facing multiple charges.

Adkins was charged Wednesday with kidnapping and endangering children. Adkins was arrested in Georgetown Ky. She waived extradition and was moved from Scott County Jail to Hamilton County Jail, where she will appear in court on Thursday, March 3.

Adkins is accused of leaving her 5-year-old son alone on a road in Colerain Township. A local citizen - Ron Reese - spotted the boy and called Colerain police. Her son is autistic and non-verbal. She allegedly drove 75 miles from her home in Shelbyville, Indiana on Feb. 17 and left him in the Colerain neighborhood. She had left two of her other sons with a friend in Tennessee.

"The victim then wandered the area, which was in close proximity to a flooded creek, for approximately one hour before he was discovered on an adjacent road by passing motorists," according to court documents.

Her son was seen by Ron Reese, who said he spotted Thomas alone on Sheed Road on Thursday night, attempting to flag down cars.

"He seemed cold, he seemed lost, he seemed disheveled, but once he saw that there was somebody there, some people there to help him, he began to relax a little bit," Reese said.

The stretch of road where he was found didn't have a sidewalk.

Related News

Mother, accused of abandoning son in Colerain, faces new charge

Man who found abandoned boy in Colerain Twp. says God placed the two in each other's paths