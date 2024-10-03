Man facing multiple charges for police chase, crash that killed 72-year-old in Colerain

COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A man is facing five charges after he allegedly led Hamilton County sheriff's deputies on a pursuit and crashed into another driver, killing him, according to court records.

Court documents say 33-year-old Khalid James has been charged with involuntary manslaughter, aggravated vehicular homicide, failure to comply with the order of a police officer, failure to stop after an accident and driving under a suspended license.

These charges are in addition to multiple other charges filed against James; Jail records show he's still facing charges of OVI, having fictitious license plates and driving under a suspended license all from previous offenses not tied directly to the pursuit and crash.

On September 16, at around 5 p.m., Hamilton County deputies were pursuing a vehicle that had 13 warrants on its license plate on northbound Hamilton Avenue near I-275.

Court documents say during the pursuit, which lasted around 1 minute and 35 seconds, James failed to maintain his vehicle, hitting another driver at the intersection of Hamilton Avenue and Crest Road.

He fled the scene of that crash, according to court documents, and continued down Hamilton until he made a left-hand turn onto Kemper Road "at a high rate of speed."

From there, James blew through the red light at West Kemper and Pippin road at high speeds, hitting a second driver.

Officials said the driver of that vehicle, 72-year-old Ricky Mills, was killed in the crash.

James was taken to the hospital with serious injuries following the crash.

He's being held in the Hamilton County Justice Center and has been denied bond.