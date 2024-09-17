Watch Now
HCSO: Man dead after suspect involved in police pursuit crashes into his car in Colerain Township

COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A 72-year-old man is dead after a car involved in a police pursuit crashed into his vehicle at a Colerain Township intersection Monday evening.

The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office said a corporal was pursuing a vehicle that had 13 warrants on its license plate just after 5 p.m. on northbound Hamilton Avenue near I-275. During the pursuit, which lasted around 1 minute and 35 seconds, officials said the suspect sideswiped a vehicle and then hit another vehicle at the intersection of W. Kemper Road and Pippin Road.

Officials said the driver of the other vehicle, Ricky Mills, was killed in the crash. The suspect was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

At this time, the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office is investigating the pursuit. Colerain Township police are investigating the crash and any charges.

"The investigation is ongoing, and as we determine the facts regarding this unfortunate incident, we will release additional information. Our investigators are working tirelessly on conducting a thorough investigation," the sheriff's office said in a statement.

