Man faces up to 15 years in prison for fatal crash in Colerain

COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio — On Friday, 31-year-old Antonio Wofford was indicted on charges of aggravated vehicular homicide, vehicular manslaughter and aggravated vehicular assault in connection with a crash that left one man dead and another hospitalized.

If found guilty, he could face up to 15 years in prison.

Colerain police said 25-year-old Ronald Washington Junior's car was struck by another vehicle at the intersection of Colerain Avenue and Commons Circle on Friday morning. Washington, Jr. was pronounced dead at the scene. His passenger was rushed to UC Medical Center in critical condition; he remains hospitalized one week later, according to Joe Deters, Hamilton County prosecutor.

Investigators said Wofford caused the crash. According to a press release from Deters, police saw Wofford speeding on Colerain Avenue. An officer attempted a traffic stop after seeing Wofford run multiple red lights, but before the officer could catch up, Wofford crashed into Washington's vehicle.

Deters said Washington was making a left turn onto Colerain Avenue when Wofford ran a red light and collided with the driver's side of Washington's car. Despite wearing his seat belt, Washington was ejected from his vehicle.

At the time of the crash, Wofford was under several suspensions and should not have been driving, Deters said. He is being held in the Hamilton County Justice Center on a $100,000 bond.