'Just really felt violated': Police investigate uptick in car break-ins in Colerain Township

COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Another pocket of the Tri-State was hit with a series of car break-ins in July.

A Colerain Township Police official said a recent uptick of car vandalism and break-ins that impacted around 50 cars. The official said the incidents happened over a period of a few days in one general area, but not only on one street.

Two individuals impacted at the Villages of Northgate complex said cars were broken into early July 3.

“My neighbor called me and said, ‘Hey, your back window has been busted out,’” Brooke Bryce said.

While Bryce was inspecting her car, she said she realized other cars had been vandalized too.

“Another neighbor comes out and says, ‘Did they get you?’” she said. “’What do you mean did they get you?’ So then that's when I found out that my other neighbors around me were also hit.”

Ryan Denson said it's horrible not knowing who broke into the vehicles.

Two of his mother’s cars were impacted in the same lot. It cost his family around $500 to repair.

“What ya'll did was cruel and I hope justice comes ya'll way,” he said.

Car break-ins have plagued other areas of the Tri-State in recent weeks. Residents and employees in Price Hill told WCPO approximately 32 cars were broken into near in the Incline District.

In the weeks prior to that, city data reveals incidents in parking lots not far from the University of Cincinnati with dozens of victims in total.

“The west side has been really heavy the past couple of weeks in door glasses,” said Chad Smithson, who works with Glass America. “It’s a pain in everybody's butt and a pain in their pocket.”

Dan Scroggins, AAA vice president of personal lines insurance, said not all insurance policies will cover broken windows.

“You have to consult with your insurance agent and purchase a policy that has comprehensive coverage,” he said.

Scroggins said your state of residence has an impact too.

“In Kentucky, glass is generally covered at 100% because it’s safety glass,” he said. “Ohio, you have to buy that coverage on your policy.”

Bryce said she and her neighbors are considering cameras to improve safety.

“You just really felt violated by what happened,” she said. “We were, of course, angry. We were in disbelief, shock, everything.”