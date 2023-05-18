If you see goats at Colerain Park soon, let them be -- they're on the clock

COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio — If you happen to spot a herd of goats grazing at Colerain Park anytime after May 23, don't call animal control and certainly resist the urge to pet them — they've got a job to do.

Colerain Township will bring in roughly one dozen goats to eat away invasive vegetation cropping up at Colerain Park. The goats will "take up residence" in the park for around two to four weeks, according to a press release from Colerain Township, beginning on Tuesday.

It's the third year the township has utilized the talents of grazing goats to cull invasive plants in the park, like honeysuckle. However, the press release says this will be the goats' final year as temporary caretakers of the park — because they've done their duty.

The township said the goats have so successfully cleared Colerain Park of its honeysuckle scourge that it's unable to grow back.

The spaces previously occupied by the invasive species will be used instead to encourage native plant growth.

Goats are prolific eaters and, as exclusive herbivores, they're well-known for mowing down even the most robust plants — like honeysuckle, which is notoriously difficult to remove.

According to the township, utilization of the goats has reduced Colerain's carbon footprint, but also can improve soil structure and fertilization within the park.

"There's also the added bonus of the goats being adorable!" reads the press release.

Despite their adorable appearance, however, Colerain Township asks that park visitors keep their composure and avoid petting the animals — they'll be inside an electrified fence charged with a low voltage. Dogs visiting the park with their owners should be kept on a leash near the fence.

Perhaps most importantly — do not feed the goats. Their diet — aside from the plants they'll be munching — will be taken care of by their handlers, who know the appropriate feed to give them to supplement all their snacking.