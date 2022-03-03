Gender reveal shooting: Men sentenced for murder-for-hire plot in Colerain Twp.

CINCINNATI — Two Columbus men convicted in a murder-for-hire plot in Colerain Township were sentenced to prison Thursday.

James Echols, 26, was found guilty of 22 charges — including aggravated murder and murder — after police said one person was killed and eight others were injured in a shooting at what officials determined was a fake gender reveal party on Capstan Drive in July 2017. Three children were shot and Autum Garret, a 22-year-old mother of two from Huntington, Indiana, died when gunmen burst through the front door and opened fire. The gunfire also injured a dog.

Michael Sanon, 24, was found guilty of attempted murder. Colerain Township police said the shooting was not random and some people at the party were tied to drug rings. Garrett's cousin, Cheyanne Willis, hosted the party. Willis claimed she lost her unborn baby after she was shot in the leg, but police said she was never pregnant.

Police arrested Echols, Sanon and 31-year-old Roshawn Bishop of West Price Hill in December 2018. Bishop was charged with two counts of felonious assault and attempted murder.

Echols was sentenced to 41 years to life in prison, while Sanon was convicted to 11 years.

Vandell Slade, a 33-year-old from Columbus, was also charged with murder in connection to the shooting.

