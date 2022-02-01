Gender reveal trial: Echols guilty on all charges, Sanon guilty of attempted murder

CINCINNATI — Two Columbus men were convicted on charges related to a murder-for-hire plot in Colerain Township in July 2017.

James Echols, 26, was found guilty of 22 charges - including aggravated murder and murder - while Michael Sanon, 24, was found guilty on one charge of attempted murder.

Autum Garrett, 22, of Indiana was killed in the shooting while eight others - including three children - were wounded by gunfire. The shooting occurred at Capstan Drive in Colerain Township at what law enforcement determined was a fake gender reveal party. Garrett's cousin, Cheyanne Willis, hosted the party. She claimed to have lost as child during the shooting, but law enforcement determined she lied about being pregnant. Colerain Township police later said the shooting wasn't random and victims at the party were tied to drug rings. Law enforcement blasted victims and witnesses for being uncooperative.

Echols was found guilty of aggravated murder, aggravated burglary, two counts of murder, eight counts of attempted murder, nine counts of felonious assault and one count of cruel treatment against a companion animal.

Sanon was found guilty on one charge of attempted murder.

Vandell Slade, 33, of Columbus and Roshawn Bishop, 31, of West Price Hill, are also charged with murder in connection to the shooting.

