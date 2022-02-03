Firefighters rescue man from well in Colerain Township

COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Fire and EMS crews in Colerain Township rescued a man who fell in a well containing around seven feet of water Wednesday afternoon.

Five fire and rescue units responded to the 3600 block of Bevis Lane at around 5:25 p.m. after a man fell into a 15-foot well filled with water. The Colerain Fire Department said the man stepped on the cover of the well while working, but it gave way.

Though the well was filled with water, the man was able to hold onto a ledge about eight feet away from the surface. First responders used a ladder to help the man climb out of the well.

Colerain Fire and EMS said the man refused further aid.

Hours later, crews responded to a fire that caused heavy damage to a home on Celedon Court. Colerain Fire said a preliminary damage estimate was set at $100,000. No injuries were reported, but officials said a family four was displaced and will be staying with relatives in the area.

