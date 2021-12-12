Firefighters rescue trapped children during apartment fire

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati firefighters rescued two trapped children during an apartment fire Saturday morning.

According to a news release, Cincinnati firefighters responded to call just before 11 a.m. about smoke coming from furnace vent on City View Circle. When fire crews arrived, they saw heavy smoke and fire from the rear of an apartment.

After forcing open the apartment's locked door, firefighters found two children, ages 5 and 8, in the apartment and pulled them outside, the release said.

Both children were taken to the Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center with minor injuries.

The release went on to say firefighters quickly extinguished the fire, keeping it contained to the room of origin.

"Quick action from the members of E35 averted what could have been a very sad day," the release reads.

The fire displaced at least three people. The news release estimates the damages to be at $27,500.

The cause of the fire is unknown, but firefighters said there were working smoke detectors inside the apartment.

At least 47 firefighters responded.