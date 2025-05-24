Fire Chief: 1 person dead after house fire in Colerain Township

COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A person is dead after an overnight house fire in Colerain Township, the Colerain Township Fire Department said.

The fire department said the initial 911 call for the house fire, which was along Royal Glen Drive, came in just after midnight Saturday.

Colerain Township police officers arrived shortly before fire crews and began performing life-saving measures on a victim from the house fire, the department said. It's unclear if that person, who has not been identified, died at the scene or was transported to the hospital and later died.

The department said fire crews battled the fire, which they believe started in the home's basement, for roughly 30 minutes. Colerain Township firefighters were assisted by crews from North College Hill, Green Township, Springfield Township, Forest Park, Mount Healthy and Hamilton County.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, the department said. It's estimated to have caused $100,000 in damage to the house.