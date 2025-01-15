Coroner: Man dies in I-275 rollover crash near I-74

CINCINNATI — A man has died after a rollover crash on I-275 on Wednesday, according to the Hamilton County Coroner's Office.

It happened in the westbound lanes of I-275 near I-74 just before 4 a.m.

The crash resulted in the entire highway being closed during the morning commute, while crews worked to clean up a car that appeared to have rolled over on its top just off the road.

According to the coroner, a man was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center where he died.

The coroner has not released the name and age of the man who died.

The interstate lanes reopened around 8 a.m.