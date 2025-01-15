Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsHamilton CountyColerain Township

Actions

Coroner: Man dies in I-275 rollover crash near I-74

Watch the latest headlines from WCPO 9 Cincinnati any time.
I-275 crash near Colerain Twp.
Posted
and last updated

CINCINNATI — A man has died after a rollover crash on I-275 on Wednesday, according to the Hamilton County Coroner's Office.

It happened in the westbound lanes of I-275 near I-74 just before 4 a.m.

The crash resulted in the entire highway being closed during the morning commute, while crews worked to clean up a car that appeared to have rolled over on its top just off the road.

According to the coroner, a man was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center where he died.

The coroner has not released the name and age of the man who died.

The interstate lanes reopened around 8 a.m.

Watch Live:

Cincy Lifestyle

More local news:
CFD: Early morning fire destroys store in East Westwood NKY legislator proposes resolution to name portion of highway after Donald Trump Middletown planning to put up entrance signs recognizing JD Vance

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

The team that helps you save so you Don't Waste Your Money