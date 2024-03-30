Colerain police: Woman stabbed while walking dog, officers shoot different dog while canvassing neighborhood

COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio — One woman is in the hospital after she was stabbed while walking her dog in Colerain Township overnight.

Colerain Township police said the woman told officers she was walking her dog at around 1 a.m. on Washington Avenue when a car pulled up and a person jumped out and stabbed her.

As officers were canvassing the neighborhood Friday morning, police said a homeowner opened their front door and their dog started chasing after officers. Police said officers fired at the dog, hitting it.

The dog was taken to a vet and is expected to live. Police said the homeowner will be cited for failure to confine.

Police did not say whether a suspect has been identified in the stabbing, stating the department is "still piecing together what happened" leading up to it. The woman is in stable condition, police said.

