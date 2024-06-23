Colerain PD: Body of man found after water recovery search in Great Miami River

COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A Colerain recovery team launched both divers and drones into and over the water of the Great Miami River late Sunday afternoon, continuing to search for a missing man, officials with Colerain said.

Search teams in boats were initially deployed after a 3:43 p.m. call came into dispatch, a call they received because a 53-year-old man had gone missing while fishing with a friend in the Great Miami River, according to Colerain officials.

A couple of hours after the search began, divers located the body of the missing man.

The identity of the missing man will not be released until his family has been notified.

Sadly, a similar story unfolded in the same area last year, at that time claiming the life of an 18-year-old man.

WCPO will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.