Colerain freshman facing multiple felonies for involvement in hoax bomb threat

COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A Colerain High School student has been arrested and faces multiple felony charges after allegedly coercing two out-of-state juveniles to send the threats, according to a press release from Colerain police.

The threat caused Northwest Local School District to close schools while Colerain police checked all buildings in the district on January 22.

"The closure was the result of a bomb threat targeting all NWLSD buildings," reads a letter sent by Superintendent Darrell Yater to families. "Out of an abundance of caution and under the advisement of the Colerain Township Police DEpartment, we pivoted from an announced, weather-related two-hour delay to a full district closure."

According to police, the district received emailed bomb threats that targeted Colerain High School and Northwest High School.

Colerain police said officers identified to juveniles in Alabama and Tennessee as the sources for those emails. However, when those juveniles were interviewed by their local law enforcement agencies, Colerain police said they admitted to sending the messages after they were "coerced by another user on a social media platform."

From there, police said they determined that person was a 9th grade student at Colerain High School.

The student was arrested by Colerain police and has been charged with one count of inducing panic, a second-degree felony, four counts of swatting, a fourth-degree felony and telecommunications harassment, a misdemeanor.

He's being held at the Hamilton County Juvenile Court Youth Center, police said.