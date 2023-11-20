Bicyclist has died days after crash in Colerain

COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A bicyclist is dead days after being involved in a crash in Colerain, according to the Hamilton County Coroner's Office.

The crash happened Friday evening on Colerain Avenue, the coroner's office said. The bicyclist has been identified as 35-year-old Ricky Miller Jr.

On Friday, dispatchers said the Miller was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center for medical care, but his condition was unknown.

Police have not released any information about the driver involved in the crash, or what may have caused the crash to happen.