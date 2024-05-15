Assisted living development coming to Colerain Twp: new jobs, affordable senior housing

COLERAIN TWP., Ohio — A new assisted living development is coming to Colerain Township after getting approval from the Board of Trustees Tuesday night, according to a press release.

Vivera Northbrook will be a 118-unit, $50 million project by Marian Development Group of Louisville and it will create the following:



Senior care and living arrangements

55 new jobs

Several services and amenities

Comfortable living space

“This project provides solutions for a number of economic and development goals here in our community,” Director of Development for Colerain Township, David Miller said. Marian has a wide variety of residential options across the Midwest, so we’re excited they have chosen Colerain as the home of their next successful property.”

According to the release, Colerain Township's Comprehensive Plan noted a need for additional and affordable housing for seniors, which the new project aligns with.

"Marian chose Colerain Township for its next venture because of Colerain’s welcoming community, vibrant local amenities, and commitment to providing a high quality of life for its residents,” Charles Baverman, a partner at Dinsmore & Shohl LLP, the law firm representing Marian on this project said. “The Township's dedication to supporting seniors aligns perfectly with Marian’s mission, and they are excited to become a part of this thriving community."

The release said construction is set to start in early 2025.

Vivera Northbrook is expected to be complete by July 2026, the release said.

For more information about the project or Marian Development Group, click here.

You can also reach out to David Reeves at dreeves@themariangroup.com or (502) 297-8130 extension 123.