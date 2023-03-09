1 dead after crash involving Rumpke truck, I-275 EB closed between Blue Rock Road and Colerain Avenue

COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio — One person is dead after an early-morning crash involving a Rumpke truck on I-275.

Eastbound Lanes are closed between Blue Rock Road and Colerain Avenue. Colerain Township PD PIO Jim Love said the highway will be closed until around 10:00 a.m.

A Rumpke supervisor on the scene told WCPO that a vehicle rear-ended the garbage truck. The Rumpke driver was not injured but the driver of the car was killed.

Police have not released any information on what caused the crash.

This is a developing story and will be updated once more information becomes available.

