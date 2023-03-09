Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsHamilton CountyColerain Township

Actions

1 dead after crash involving Rumpke truck, I-275 EB closed between Blue Rock Road and Colerain Avenue

Eastbound Lanes are closed between Blue Rock Road and Colerain Avenue. Colerain Township PD PIO Jim Love said the highway will be closed until around 10:00 a.m. A Rumpke supervisor on the scene told WCPO that a vehicle rear-ended the garbage truck. The Rumpke driver was not injured but the driver of the car was killed.
i265 crash daylight
I275 crash daylight
I-275 crash.png
275 EB crash.png
I275 crash.png
Posted at 6:31 AM, Mar 09, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-09 07:52:59-05

COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio — One person is dead after an early-morning crash involving a Rumpke truck on I-275.

Eastbound Lanes are closed between Blue Rock Road and Colerain Avenue. Colerain Township PD PIO Jim Love said the highway will be closed until around 10:00 a.m.

A Rumpke supervisor on the scene told WCPO that a vehicle rear-ended the garbage truck. The Rumpke driver was not injured but the driver of the car was killed.

Full 275 scene .png
IMG_0567 (2).jpg

Police have not released any information on what caused the crash.

This is a developing story and will be updated once more information becomes available.

READ MORE
Police arrest two adults, two teens for 13 auto thefts from Colerain dealerships
'An unusual year': Colerain Township reports just one house fire since Thanksgiving
Mother who admitted to abandoning 5-year-old child in Colerain Township sentenced to 6 months of treatment

Watch Live:

WCPO 9 News Headlines

More local news:
Senate GOP leader Mitch McConnell hospitalized after fall Police: 2 hospitalized after multi-vehicle crash in Westwood Highland County residents optimistic after EF-1 tornado damage

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Find WCPO 9 on your favorite streaming device.