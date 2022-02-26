60-year-old killed in crash on I-75 South in Butler County

WEST CHESTER, Ohio — One person is dead following a crash on I-75 South in Butler County Friday night.

Ohio State Highway Patrol confirmed one person died and another person was "seriously injured" in a single-vehicle crash near Tylersville Road. OSHP said 64-year-old William Frazer of West Chester was driving southbound on I-75 when an unknown black BMV conducted an improper lane change in front of his car. Troopers said he swerved to avoid a crash, losing control and traveling off the road.

Frazier and his front-seat passenger, 60-year-old Cathy Frazier, were ejected from the car. Cathy Frazier was pronounced dead at the scene.

OSHP said Frazier was taken to UC West Chester with serious injuries.

The crash remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call OSHP's Hamilton Post at 513-863-4607.

