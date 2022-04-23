Multiple police departments respond to scene in Cleves

CLEVES, Ohio — Multiple police departments responded to a scene in Cleves Friday night.

U.S. 50 was closed between Brower and State Street for more than an hour due to police activity. Hamilton County dispatchers said multiple police departments have responded to an officer's call for assistance on Bassett Street. The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office is also at the scene.

There is no word on why an officer called for assistance. WCPO has a crew at the scene and will provide more information when it is available.

