Watch
NewsLocal NewsButler CountyOxford

Actions

SWAT team called to Oxford apartment complex after armed robbery

Police lights
Matt Rourke/AP
FILE: Police Lights
Police lights
Posted at 11:37 PM, Apr 18, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-18 23:37:54-04

OXFORD, Ohio — Residents at ParkView Arms Apartments in Oxford are encouraged to shelter in place due to a SWAT situation, police said Tuesday.

Oxford Police Lt. Lara Fening said officers responded to an armed robbery at around 9 p.m. at 5032 College Corner Pike. When a suspect barricaded themselves, the Butler County Regional SWAT team was called to the scene.

The resident whose apartment is the focus of the investigation was able to get out safely.

Police put out a Nixle alert at around 10 p.m. encouraging people to avoid the area, shelter in place in the complex or leave if directed by officers.

WCPO has a crew headed to the scene and will update this story with more information.

READ MORE
Ex-Miami University parking supervisor pleads guilty to stealing nearly $50,000
Middletown fire chief: Property tax levy will assure firefighters ‘housed in a safe and healthy environment’

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Now you can watch 9 First Warning Weather on your time, any time.