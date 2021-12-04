Mercy McAuley junior wins $100,000 Vax-2-School scholarship

CLEVES, Ohio — A Hamilton County student was one of five grand prize winners in the state's Vax-2-School campaign.

Avery Lagory, a junior at Mercy McAuley High School, won a $100,000 scholarship for receiving at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. The Cleves native said she could not believe she won so much money for getting a vaccination.

"There's a lot of people who registered and stuff, and I didn't think I was ever going to win," Lagory said.

Lagory's mother, Denise, said she was excited to know her daughter will have financial support when deciding what she wants to do. The scholarship can be used at any Ohio college, university, technical or trade school of her choice — or she can use the money for a career program.

"We have a son already in college, so we know what that's like," Denise Lagory said. "And it is amazing to know that she has this to look forward to and to help her through whatever it is she chooses to do."

Four more people won Vax-2-School's grand prizes. They are:



Audrey Bird of Brecksville;

Rinoa Chech of Canton;

Widnelson Miller of Delphos and;

Jacob Peters of Conover.

Ohio Vax-2-School awarded $2 million in prizes, including 150 $10,000 scholarships. To find local winners of the $10,000 scholarships, click here.

