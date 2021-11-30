Here are all of the Greater Cincinnati winners of the Ohio 'Vax-2-School' lottery

The first winners of Ohio’s “Vax-2-School” lottery were announced Monday on social media; winners will continue to be announced daily until Friday, Dec. 3.

Each day, 30 daily $10,000 scholarship winners will be announced at approximately 3:30 p.m. on Twitter and Instagram at @ohiovax2school. Grand prize winners of the five $100,000 scholarships will be announced Dec. 3. at approximately 7:29 p.m.

Local winners from Monday, Nov. 29:

Madeline Sines, Milford Center Madison Cooke, Maineville Alena McCain, West Chester Martin Philip, West Chester Katrina Whitmore, West Chester Claire Miller, Cincinnati Spencer Meier, Cincinnati

Local winners from Tuesday, Nov. 30:

Haylie Knab, Harrison Henry Marshall, Wyoming

The Ohio Vax-2-School prize scholarships are awarded in Ohio 529 College Advantage plans and can be used at any Ohio college, university, technical or trade school, or career program, of the winner’s choice.

The other two deadlines have already passed. The remaining deadline to register for the eligible grand prize drawing is Wednesday, Dec. 1, at 11:59 p.m.

Anyone aged 5 to 25 who has received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine is eligible.