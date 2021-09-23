'Ohio Vax to School' gives students another chance at a vaccine scholarship

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio students will again have a chance to earn a college scholarship in exchange for getting vaccinated.

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced "Ohio Vax to School" Thursday, a vaccine initiative program aimed at encouraging young eligible Ohioans to get the shot.

“The best way for those who are 12 and above to stay in school is to become vaccinated," DeWine said Thursday during a news conference.

Ohioans between 12 and 25 years old who get vaccinated will be eligible to win one of five $100,000 scholarships. The scholarship can be used at any Ohio college, including technical schools or job-training programs. There will also be 50 $10,000 scholarships up for grabs.

“The opportunities here are endless," DeWine said.

Details on the "Ohio Vax to School" program will be announced during a news conference sometime next week.