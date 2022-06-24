HSCO: Recovery underway after trench collapses on man in Cleves

CLEVES, Ohio — Multiple agencies, including the Hamilton County Coroner's Office, have responded to a home under construction in Cleves.

The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to a house on Foxpoint Ridge Friday afternoon alongside the Miami Township Fire Department following a report of a man stuck in a hole. When they arrived, the sheriff's office said it appeared a man who was working on the construction site entered a trench he had been digging with an excavator.

The trench collapsed on the man, and he was found by a Metropolitan Sewer District employee who arrived to inspect the property.

Crews are working to recover the man. The sheriff's office said it is not known why the man entered the trench at this time.

Officials have not identified the man as the investigation continues. WCPO will update this story with more information when it is made available.

