HCSO: Person shot in Cleves after argument, ran to gas station on US-50

Posted at 3:53 PM, May 21, 2024
CINCINNATI — A person is in the hospital after a shooting in Cleves, according to the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies were dispatched to Bassett Street in Cleves for the report of a person shot; however, the person shot fled from the area and went to a BP gas station on US-50, according to the sheriff's office.

That person was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center for treatment and is listed in "stable" condition, according to the sheriff's office.

The sheriff's office said the shooting happened after a verbal confrontation between two people turned physical in the area of 101 Bassett Street.

Officials said one person involved "is known to police" but not wanted; the other person involved in the shooting is not known to police.

Sheriff's office officials said the incident is still under investigation.

