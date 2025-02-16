Cleves mother claims son was assaulted by other students in Three Rivers Middle School bathroom

CLEVES, Ohio — The mother of a seventh grade student at Three Rivers Middle School in Cleves says her son was assaulted by other students inside the school.

We chose not to show the mother's face or name her to protect her son's identity.

The mother told WCPO that back in November, her son was washing his hands in a school bathroom when other students began harassing him.

"One of them said 'I'm going to touch somebody today,'" she said.

She said that's when her son said he was assaulted.

"The student that said he was going to touch someone told the student that was washing his hands with (him) to bend (my son) over," she said.

Hear more of what the mother claims happened to her son in the video below:

Mother claims son was assaulted by other students at Cleves middle school

The mother said her son struggled, but eventually got free from the other students and told the school's vice principal what happened.

She said the students were given suspensions, but she feels that wasn't enough punishment.

"They should not be allowed around any kid," she said. "That was an attempted sexual assault."

The mother filed a police report with the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office detailing what happened.

She claims another incident took place after those students returned from suspension.

"One of the students that were involved stood behind him and humped him and made a moaning sound," she said.

She told WCPO that after that second incident, she asked school officials to remove those students from her son's class.

She said the ordeal has been difficult for her son.

"He has (been) diagnosed PTSD, he's wanted to take his life since this happened," she said.

WCPO reached out to several administrators with the school for comment on what happened.

The school sent us the following letter that was also sent to school staff:

Three Rivers Staff,



We are aware of recent social media posts circulating on various platforms regarding an incident involving middle school students that was investigated this past November.



The District took this matter seriously and carefully gathered evidence which resulted in disciplinary action. Additionally, we worked closely and cooperatively with law enforcement when contacted to ensure they were able to conduct a thorough investigation of the incident as well. To safeguard the students involved and to maintain confidentiality as law enforcement concludes the investigation, we will not be making any public statement on this matter. We share the concerns for student safety with our school community and encourage and support our families by providing school counseling and/or mental health services through Best Point.



We appreciate our staff for their vigilance and concern. As we have shared often with members of our school community, “if you see something, say something”. We encourage everyone to continue reporting any concerns directly to the administration rather than engaging in discussions on social media, as information shared online is not always accurate. We will continue to support all our students and continue our due diligence when concerns are brought to our attention. Letter to Three Rivers Staff from school administration

We have reached back out to the district for further comment on the mother's claims of a second incident involving her son and the other students. We are awaiting a response.

The boy's mother told WCPO she didn't see the letter sent to staff until recently. She feels that if the school's administration really supports students, then more should have been done to protect her son.

"I have no trust in that school," she said. "I did, before this incident."

Despite what happened, she said her son wants to continue going there.

"He feels that if he leaves school they win," she said.

She said she's proud of her son for speaking up. She said she wants the school to do more in the future for her son and for other students.

"They need to change, something needs to change," she said.