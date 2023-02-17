Cleves man hit, killed while trying to move disabled vehicle off US-50 in Indiana

GREENDALE, Ind. — A Cleves man was hit and killed by a driver on US-50 near Greendale, Indiana as he tried to push his disabled vehicle off the roadway Thursday night, according to Indiana State Police.

Police said at around 7:30 p.m. Thursday night, 19-year-old Lee Thomas was driving west on US-50 when his vehicle broke down in the road. Thomas got out of the vehicle and was trying to push it from the rear while a 15-year-old passenger steered in the drivers seat, ISP said.

While Thomas was pushing, he and his vehicle were hit from behind by another driver, ISP said. From there, the vehicle was pushed into the path of another driver traveling east on US-50 and struck again.

ISP said Thomas was fatally injured in the crash and pronounced dead at the scene by the Dearborn County Coroner's Office. The 15-year-old and the driver of first vehicle involved in the crash were both treated for minor injuries.

Thomas was a Taylor High School graduate, and Three Rivers School District shared a GoFundMe on Friday if people would like to support the Thomas family.

ISP's investigation into the crash is ongoing; while toxicology results are still pending, ISP said it doesn't suspect drugs or alcohol were factors in the crashl.