CLEVES, Ohio — Tristen Nimtz just turned 6 last week, and enjoys the same things as many 6-year-old boys, like playing Power Rangers with his parents.

“He was a foster child to start, and then we were able to adopt him when he was about almost three,” said Jamie Nimtz, Tristen’s mother.

But unlike most kids, Tristen lives with cerebral palsy and a mitochondrial disorder, which is slowly deteriorating his mobility skills.

WATCH: Tristen's story and how he was chosen to be an Oser-Roth angel

6-year-old Cleves boy to get one of his biggest wishes granted by local charity

“We’re just hoping that, it, it is something that can slow or possibly come to a halt, but we just don’t know,” said Mike Nimtz, Tristen’s father. “There’s a lot of unknowns about it.”

The Nimtz family moved to Cleves just about a year ago, for a home and school that could better meet the needs of Tristen.

That new school nominated him to be an Oser-Roth and Friends Festival angel.

“Every January we pick angels, four to six angels a year, that have major disabilities, or health concerns, or cancer,” said Cindy Oser, a co-chairwoman for the Oser-Roth & Friends Festival. “Then at the event on Saturday, they will get their wishes.”

Through T-shirt sales, Oser-Roth & Friends raise thousands of dollars to make the wish of each angel come true. In the last 17 years of hosting the event, they have raised $1 million for children and families.

For Tristen, his wish this year is a hot tub.

“It’s to make these kids happy and enjoy life,” Oser said.

The Nimtz family says the nomination alone was overwhelming, but being chosen and the support for the community has been even better.

“Just having that community support has been amazing; I mean, we wouldn’t be where we are without that support from everybody else,” Jamie said.

The festival will be this Saturday, Aug. 8, at the Lawrenceburg Fairgrounds from noon to midnight.

There will be food, rides, games, live music and more for all to enjoy. And of course, the wishes of each angel will be granted.

The festival is free and open to the public; donations are encouraged. All money raised will go directly to the angels and their families.