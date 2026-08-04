'We want all kids to be able to join' | Daniel Beard Council of Scouting America waives fee for military kids

CINCINNATI — The Dan Beard Council of Scouting America, serving the Greater Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky area, is participating in the national program as part of efforts to make scouting more accessible — and to mark America's 250th anniversary.

Rachel Estepp-Ennis, vice president of marketing for the council, said the organization has deep ties to the military community.

"We are just so proud of our military heritage," she said. "We've been partnered with them for over 115 years, so we understand the plight of military families. Kids have to change schools, change churches, change support systems."

WATCH: We spoke with the Daniel Beard Council of Scouting America about the program

Danial Beard Council of Scouting America waiving fee for military families

Estepp-Ennis said scouting can offer military children a sense of stability when their families receive new orders.

"That's something when they're part of scouting; that's something that they can count on to be consistent. They can earn their ranks, their achievements, make new friends, kind of find that safe place for them as soon as they move in and get their orders," Estepp-Ennis said.

She said the values scouting instills align closely with what the military looks for in young people.

"Our missions are aligned, trying to get kids who are resilient, not afraid to fail the teamwork," she said. "So when military departments and branches see those qualities coming out of our scouts, it's very desirable."

To enroll, families can visit BeAScout.org, enter their zip code, find a local unit and complete a military credential verification process. The fee is waived automatically at checkout and is only available through the online registration process.

While the $85 national fee is fully waived, Estepp-Ennis noted that individual council and troop fees may still apply, though she said those costs can typically be offset through fundraising activities like popcorn sales and service projects.

The fee waiver comes as the Dan Beard Council prepares for what it expects to be a major recruiting season. The council recently wrapped up summer camp at Camp Freelander and Cub World Adventure Camp in Loveland, Ohio, with more than 2,000 youth attending.

The council also recently opened the Dever Family Foundation Skilled Trades Education Center, a $2 million facility featuring automotive bays, plumbing instruction and a robotics bay.

Estepp-Ennis said the council is now setting its sights on reaching families across the region.

"We're going to be probably seeing over 100,000 kids in the Greater Cincinnati, Northern Kentucky area, trying to get them into scouting. Again, we think we're the number one youth leadership development program in the area, and we want all kids to be able to join," she said.

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