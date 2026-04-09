'Your spirit starts to break down' | A shooting paralyzed her father in 2014. 12 years later, it took his life

CINCINNATI — If there's one thing to know about Gregory Tramble, it's that he loved to dance — even when life made it nearly impossible to.

"Just because one thing's gone, don't mean that you gonna let them take your spirit," his daughter, Leah Tramble, said. "But still, after a long time, your spirit starts to break down."

The 77-year-old had spent the last 12 years of his life paralyzed from the waist down, after a February 2014 shooting severed his spinal cord.

Police at the time said two teens came up to Gregory Tramble, who was sitting on his porch on Apjones Street in Northside, and demanded his backpack. When he refused to hand it over, the two shot him in the stomach and ran away. Gregory Tramble was taken to UC Medical Center with what police called life-threatening injuries.

"The bullet went through, hit his kidney, hit every lower major organ, went through his L4, L5 (vertebrae)," Leah Tramble said. "Nicked the other kidney, came out the other side, went through the chair, hit the porch and kept on going."

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What followed the near-death experience was rounds of hospital trips, nursing home stays and an ever-lasting battle with his physical health, Tramble said.

"The wounds and things like that, (they'd) get better and (they'd) get worse," Leah Tramble, who was also her father's caretaker, said. "Just being isolated, not being able to get up and do things for yourself, you know, that will break you down"

Police said Gregory Tramble "succumbed to his injuries related to the shooting" on Feb. 6.

"He told me he was ready to go home. He told me to take him home. I told him I couldn't," Leah Tramble said. "You gotta take yourself there. And, (I) guess he was just tired."

She said her father died in her College Hill home, following days and weeks of decline.

"When I came upstairs and looked in, he didn't want me to hold his hand," she said. "I just looked in and I seen what I seen, he was gone."

CPD's Homicide Unit is investigating Gregory Tramble's death. No information has been released at this time about potential suspects. When we reached out to CPD on Wednesday, asking for an update on the investigation, they did not return our message.

Leah Tramble said she has not spoken to police about her dad's case in about four years and only became aware the case was being investigated as a homicide after reading our reporting.

"He was an all-around great person, and he made do with what he had, and he was grateful for what he had," Leah Tramble said. "And I always would tell him, 'I love you, daddy.' And he'd say, 'I love you too, sugar.'"

Anyone with information regarding Gregory Tramble's case is asked to call police at 513-352-3542.