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Cincinnati police: 79-year-old man dies from injuries he sustained in 2014 shooting

greg tramble death
WCPO
greg tramble death
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CINCINNATI — Cincinnati police are reporting that a 79-year-old man died this year from injuries he sustained in a shooting nearly 12 years earlier.

In a release, police said Gregory Tramble was shot on the 1400 block of Apjones Street in Northside on Feb. 20, 2014.

Per our previous reporting, police said two teens came up to Tramble, who was sitting on his porch, and demanded his backpack. When Tramble refused to hand it over, the two shot him in the stomach and ran away. Tramble was taken to UC Medical Center with what police called life-threatening injuries.

On Feb. 6, 2026, police said Tramble "succumbed to his injuries related to the shooting."

CPD's Homicide Unit is investigating Tramble's death. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 513-352-3542.

WCPO 9 News at Noon

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