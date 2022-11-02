Xavier University receives $50 million 'transformational gift,' largest in school's history

CINCINNATI — Xavier University has received the largest donation in the university's history, the school reported Wednesday.

The $50 million gift from Harry and Linda Fath is the largest donation in Xavier University's 191 years.

"(The gift) will enhance Xavier's ability to make its Jesuit Catholic education more affordable to talented students," the school said.

Xavier, which was founded in 1831, is the sixth-longest-running Catholic university in the U.S. President Colleen Hanycz said the donation will significantly benefit the school's endowment.

"As Xavier launches our next strategic plan, we have spent the past year developing a bold vision for our future, raising our sights in this region and beyond," Hancyz said. "This gift encourages audacious thinking."

Harry Fath was raised in Cincinnati and graduated from St. Xavier High School in 1959. He then graduated from Notre Dame, served in the U.S. Army and earned a law degree from the University of Cincinnati. From there, Fath began investing in properties and developed Fath Properties, which owns 28 properties with 7,800 units.

Other than his professional work, Fath — alongside his wife Linda — have been dedicated supporters of the Cincinnati Art Museum, Cincinnati Zoo, Taft Museum of Art, Greater Cincinnati Foundation and more.

"Xavier is a significant asset to our community," Harry Fath said. "Linda and I are honored to be able to make this gift to Xavier University."

Fath cited his own Catholic education for making him who he is today.

"It is our hope that this gift will change thousands of lives for the better and allow for a Xavier education to be available to those who seek the experience," Harry Fath said.

Garry Massa, Xavier's vice president of university relations, said that the Faths have highlighted the Jesuit motto of "being Men and Women For and With Others."

"Xavier is honored and humbled to be the recipient of this transformational gift," Massa said. "The Faths are true champions of Cincinnati."

