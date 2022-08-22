University of Cincinnati breaks enrollment record with more than 48,000 students

CINCINNATI — More than 48,000 students started their first day of class at the University of Cincinnati Monday, the school's highest enrollment ever.

More than 8,000 of those Bearcats are first-year students.

“This will not only be the largest number of students attending UC in its history, but also our largest freshman class, our most academically prepared, and our most diverse class in history,” said Jack Miner, Vice Provost of enrollment Management.

According to the university, this year's incoming class has 23% more Black students and 21% more Latinx students compared to last year. The overall student population is made up of people from all 50 states and dozens of countries across the globe.

UC President Neville Pinto said the positive enrollment trend is a remarkable moment in higher education.

“There’s no more exciting time than when our students return and re-energize our campuses,” Pinto said. “Record numbers are studying at UC thanks to the quality of our academic programs and the overall student experience. We have a high responsibility to each of them. Our goal is to ready our students for what’s next and help connect them to opportunities that lift our city, our region and our world."

The University said over 1,000 more students applied to live on campus than last year.

All these new students on campus have to live somewhere but with limited space and one entire residence hall still under construction, many students were forced to live in off-campus apartments or even hotels.

Miner said Calhoun Hall's renovations should be complete by December. So by next semester, most of the hundreds of students living in off-campus hotels will get the option to live on campus.

Miner blames COVID-19 for the surge in on-campus housing demand.

"We've had more students from Cincinnati that would've normally been commuter students that wanted to be in a residence hall. We had more sophomores, juniors, and seniors who wanted to be in apartments. " Miner said. "They want to have the whole campus experience, be involved in all the organizations so it's really a great place to be but it is also a reaction from COVID of kind of being cooped up in your house for a few years."

Miner said the energy on campus is incredible because so many students are so excited to get the Bearcat experience.

There's a lot to be excited about at UC this year. For example, it's the football team's final year in the AAC before heading to the Big 12.

"We are going to finish strong in the American Conference. We want to win championships," said UC Director of Athletics John Cunningham. "That's what college football is all about, bringing your family to the game, getting to see the band, experiencing the whole atmosphere."

The Bearcats start the football season September 3 at fellow Top-25 team Arkasnas. The team's first time back in Nippert Stadium this year is September 10 against the Kennesaw State. Kickoff is at 3:30 p.m.

