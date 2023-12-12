Worldpay, one of the largest payment processors in the world, making Cincinnati its global headquarters

CINCINNATI — One of the largest payment processors in the world is making Cincinnati its global corporate headquarters once again, bringing in more than 500 new jobs.

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and other state leaders announced on Monday that Wordpay, a company that processes transactions in 146 countries across 135 currencies, will reestablish its corporate headquarters in Cincinnati upon its pending separation from Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (FIS)

"Ohio welcomes Worldpay back to our thriving ecosystem of financial technology businesses," DeWine said in a release. "Being one of the largest state economies in the country, we recognize the pivotal role that financial technology plays in shaping the future of commerce and finance."

Worldpay processed $2 trillion in payment volume in 2022, supporting more than one million merchants globally.

In addition to 529 new full-time positions and $56 million in associated payroll coming to the Greater Cincinnati area, Worldpay is retaining more than 900 current jobs with a total payroll of around $94 million.

"Access to talent, quality of life, great educational institutions and the new direct flight from CVG Airport to London significantly contributed to the decision to make our corporate headquarters in Greater Cincinnati, connecting us to our customers worldwide," incoming Worldpay CEO Charles Drucker said in a release.

The Ohio Tax Credit Authority approved a 15-year, 2.389% tax credit worth $20 million for the project. JobsOhio also plans to assist, but details have not been announced at this time. The company's separation from FIS is expected to be complete in early 2024.